Fire destroys Greer mobile home, no injuries reported

Firefighters responded to a blaze that destroyed a trailer on Becky Gibson Road in Greer (WSPA).

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — An abandoned mobile home was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Greenville and Spartanburg counties responded to the blaze on Becky Gibson Road in Greer.

7News crew at the scene is told the mobile home is abandoned and no one was hurt in the fire.

A passerby reported the fire just before 6:25 a.m. Wednesday.

It took 15 minutes to put out the fire that destroyed the trailer and also burned a car.

Lake Cunningham, Duncan, Holly Springs and Tyger River fire departments responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


