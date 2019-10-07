Fire destroys Spartanburg Co. home, no injuries reported

by: WSPA Staff

Firefighters say a double wide trailer was destroyed after it caught fire Sunday night and rekindled early Monday morning (WSPA).

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a home in Enoree.

Trinity Fire Chief Donnie Carlson said crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to the fire at 1220 Watson Road.

Firefighters returned after the double wide trailer rekindled early Monday morning.

Chief Carlson said the residents weren’t home and no one was hurt.

Crews with Trinity, Roebuck and Glenn Springs-Pauline fire departments responded to the scene after neighbors saw smoke and fire.

Chief Carlson said the home is a total loss. 

The American Red Cross is helping two adults who lived there with assistance for food, clothes and other essentials, according to a news release. 

The fire is under investigation.

