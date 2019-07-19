Fire destroys trailer on Meadow Woods Road, Union Co. deputies investigating

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded overnight to a fire that destroyed a double-wide trailer.

A neighbor reported seeing smoke in the area and firefighters had to search for the fire as the trailer was not visible from the road.

Cross Keys Fire Department Chief Steven Stone told 7News Friday that the trailer on Meadow Woods Road had burned down to the frame and was “completely gone.”

Stone said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

Crews were still on scene, fighting hot spots Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Union County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating.