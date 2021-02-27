UPDATE: Woman killed in Piedmont house fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Update: The Anderson County coroner has confirmed one woman has died in a early Saturday morning house fire.

The coroner tells 7 news it is believed the woman died from smoke inhalation and was found in the back bedroom of the home.

According to dispatch, they received a call at 2:47 a.m. Saturday morning for a house fire on 405 Iler Street.

Details on victims and what caused the fire were unknown at the time we reached out to investigators, but we do know the Anderson County Coroner was called to the scene.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

