POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) -- A fire rekindled overnight at a historic inn in Tryon.

On Thursday, Marilyn’s Melrose Inn was engulfed in flames before collapsing.

The inn - almost 130 years old - burned for nine hours.

Several agencies responded to the massive blaze that destroyed the 25-bedroom inn at 55 Melrose Avenue.

Tryon Fire Chief Geoffrey Tennant said firefighters went to the inn four times overnight to extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of Friday morning.

Chief Tennant said they won't be able to investigate and search for the origin and cause until Tuesday.

Marilyn Doheny owns the inn. She was there with two others when the fire began on Thursday morning.

Doheny said she saw a small flame come out of a wall. Just after noon, part of the inn could be heard collapsing as she wept.

She said she lost everything in the blaze.

“It’s my life. It’s my legacy… Everything I own is gone,” Doheny said.

Supporters have set up a Gofundme page to help her.

As of 8:50 a.m. Friday, about $12,700 had been raised towards their goal of $20,000.

Click or tap here for more information.