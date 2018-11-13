Fire put out at Corinth Baptist Church in Gaffney, no injuries reported

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Corinth Baptist Church

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Fire crews responded to a call about a fire at church in Gaffney Monday night.

According to Cherokee County dispatchers, the call about the fire at Corinth Baptist Church came in just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Corinth Fire Department's Assistant Fire Chief and the pastor of Corinth Baptist Church Dwight Easler said around 7:30 p.m. the church's custodian came into a meeting Easler was holding and said the church was on fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene and the fire was contained in the furnace room in the gym building. The fire was fully extinguished within 15 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire, but there was damage to the furnace room, including water damage.

Crews are using industrial fans to help get the smoke out of the building.