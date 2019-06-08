Fire severely damages mobile home in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - A mobile home was severely damaged in a fire on Chapel Court in Spartanburg County, early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to the home shortly after 4:30am, according to the Una Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in heavy smoke and fire, according to the department.
Nobody was hurt in the fire.
