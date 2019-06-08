News

Fire severely damages mobile home in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - A mobile home was severely damaged in a fire on Chapel Court in Spartanburg County, early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home shortly after 4:30am, according to the Una Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in heavy smoke and fire, according to the department.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

