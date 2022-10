POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple brush fires have shut down Interstate 74 westbound in Polk County.

The Town of Columbus Fire Department said crews are operating on brush fires from mile marker 164 to 161. With Westbound completely shut down.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said traffic is being diverted onto Highway 9.

First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fires.

