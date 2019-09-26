Fire temporarily closes landfill in Spartanburg Co.

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – A fire has temporarily closed a landfill in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg County Landfill’s Facebook post, the landfill closed due to a small fire in the C&D landfill.

“The station up front is still operating and accepting small residential loads,” according to the post. “We will reopen shortly. All commercial haulers will have to wait until we open the landfill back up. Please be patient as we work hard to extinguish the flame and make it safe for everyone to come back in.”

According to the post, officials will post again on their Facebook page once the landfill reopens.