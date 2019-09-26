Fire temporarily closes landfill in Spartanburg Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – A fire has temporarily closed a landfill in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg County Landfill’s Facebook post, the landfill closed due to a small fire in the C&D landfill.

“The station up front is still operating and accepting small residential loads,” according to the post. “We will reopen shortly. All commercial haulers will have to wait until we open the landfill back up. Please be patient as we work hard to extinguish the flame and make it safe for everyone to come back in.”

According to the post, officials will post again on their Facebook page once the landfill reopens.

The landfill will be temporarily closed due to a small fire in our C&D landfill. The station up front is still…

Posted by Spartanburg County Landfill on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store