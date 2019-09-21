Firefighter hit by car while directing traffic in Seneca, driver charged

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A firefighter was hit by a car in Seneca while directing traffic Friday night.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. as the firefighter was directing traffic for a two- car accident on Old Clemson Highway and Corinth Street, Corinth Shiloh fire department officials said.

According to troopers, driver Tammy Savel was traveling west on Old Clemson Highway and struck the firefighter.

Savel was charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to SCHP.

The firefighter was transported to a hospital in Greenville with non life-threatening injuries.

