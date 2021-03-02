Firefighters and educators respond to vaccine eligibility

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster announcing that March 8th is the date the state will move to level 1B for vaccine distribution, opening the door for many more to receive it.

This next phase of the vaccine will go to those who have high risk medical conditions and also front line workers like fire fighters.

It will also cover those who are Essential workers at hospitals and even teachers.

“We have been pushing since the vaccine was announced, since the Governor said it was going to arrive here to put our teachers out there and make it a possibly to prioritize them for the vaccine.” Spartanburg, District 3, Ally Miles said.

Officials say that more people are getting the vaccine, which is clearing the way for the next group of eligible recipients. That’s good news for those who protect us during an emergency.

“We go in and out of people’s houses, we go to a nursing home, we run medical calls we interact with people every day so I think it’s important. “ Hilltop Fire Department, Chief Donnie Millis said.

While this group of firefighters is studying essential information, safety is always in their minds.

More than 60-percent of teachers surveyed said they would take the vaccine, now that it’s available; those who educate our children say they are ready.

“This is very exciting news for our educators, just because it’s going to give just that little since of relief.” Miles said.

More than 1 million South Carolinians have already received the vaccine.

“There are more than 500 providers eligible to administer the vaccine, school officials say that they’ll work with the state to make sure their teachers and staff gets their shots as quickly as possible.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman says vaccinating teachers will help all districts move toward 5 day a week school days.