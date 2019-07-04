Firefighters battle blaze at former rug company in Gaffney

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Several fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a former rug company.

Cherokee County Dispatch said the fire on Champion Ferry Road was reported around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

7News is told the building is the site of a former rug company.

Five departments had responded to the scene three hours after the fire was reported, including Macedonia, Gaffney, Grassy Pond and Cherokee Creek. Boiling Springs Fire Department from Cleveland County, N.C. also assisted, according to dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

Cherokee Creek Fire Chief Billy Bishop said one of the first 911 calls was from an EMS unit that spotted it several miles away on Chesnee Highway.

Firefighters found the building in flames when they arrived on scene four minutes later.

Chief Bishop said JD Motorsports owns and rents the building.

The building that caught fire is near another building that’s also owned by JD Motorsports. Bishop thinks cars are stored there and believes fire crews can keep the blaze from spreading to that building.

Hundreds of thousands of plastic car parts were being stored in anticipation of opening up a recycling plant, he said.

Bishop said there are no health or safety concerns to the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene for “some time.”

7News crew at the scene said Champion Ferry Road is closed from Twin Bridge to Beacon Road as of 7:35 a.m. Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.




