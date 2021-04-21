Firefighters battle house fire in Townville

(Source: Townville Volunteer Fire Department)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Townville Volunteer Fire Department officials said they responded Tuesday night to a house fire.

Firefighters responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Gambrell Road.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department’s Facebook post. Several dogs were able to escape the fire as well.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

Double Springs Fire Department, Zion Fire Department, Medshore EMS and Anderson County Fire Department Headquarters responded to the scene.

