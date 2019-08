Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a crash on S. Dean Street.

Spartanburg Police said the driver of a small Jeep SUV crashed into a pole and was trapped inside of the vehicle.

Spartanburg City firefighters responded at about 12:40 p.m. and used the jaws of life to get the man out of the SUV.

The man was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital with injuries.

Video provided by 7 News viewer