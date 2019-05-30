Firefighters fight scorching temperatures inside, outside the fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The rising outside temperatures create difficult working conditions for firefighters and first responders.

In Oconee County, firefighters worked to stay hydrated Thursday afternoon as they battled a fire on Dr. Johns Road.

Due to the weather conditions, the State Forestry Commission has issued a red flag warning to discourage outdoor burning.

"I think 19 days now in our area without any rainfall so the grass and ground cover is dry and the humidity is low during the day so as the wind picks up in the afternoon it can create a significant fire," said Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King.

King told 7News that they try to keep each firefighter hydrated before and during calls plus only allow short cycles of five to ten minutes in the fire.

After the red flag warning comes an actual burning ban where outdoor burning would pose a threat to public safety because of the weather conditions.