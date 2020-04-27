Live Now
Watch 7News at Noon

Firefighters, police in Va. join huge birthday parade for young boy

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this April 10, 2020, photo provided by Ashley Johnson, a neighbor holds a birthday sign out of a car window during an impromptu birthday parade in Arlington, Va., for 6-year-old Jessiah Lee. After the planned birthday party for Jessiah was called off due to the coronavirus, his close friend and mentor, Ashley Johnson, recruited the help of a local fire department, the police and dozens of neighbors to give him a birthday celebration which included social distancing. (Ashley Johnson via AP)

ARLINGTON, VA (AP) – A fire truck blared its sirens, police cruisers flashed lights and dozens of families in cars decorated with balloons honked horns, raised signs and yelled: “Happy Birthday, Jessiah!”

None of them knew him but they were all there for him on his special day.

The surprise drive-by birthday party for 6-year-old Jessiah Lee was organized on social media by Ashley Johnson.

Her idea was inspired by similar celebrations that have brought joy to many children and adults during the quarantine.

Said his mother: “It goes to show the kindness that’s still in people’s hearts as far as just making that day happy for him.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories