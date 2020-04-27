Firefighters, police in Va. join huge birthday parade for young boy

In this April 10, 2020, photo provided by Ashley Johnson, a neighbor holds a birthday sign out of a car window during an impromptu birthday parade in Arlington, Va., for 6-year-old Jessiah Lee. After the planned birthday party for Jessiah was called off due to the coronavirus, his close friend and mentor, Ashley Johnson, recruited the help of a local fire department, the police and dozens of neighbors to give him a birthday celebration which included social distancing. (Ashley Johnson via AP)

ARLINGTON, VA (AP) – A fire truck blared its sirens, police cruisers flashed lights and dozens of families in cars decorated with balloons honked horns, raised signs and yelled: “Happy Birthday, Jessiah!”

None of them knew him but they were all there for him on his special day.

The surprise drive-by birthday party for 6-year-old Jessiah Lee was organized on social media by Ashley Johnson.

Her idea was inspired by similar celebrations that have brought joy to many children and adults during the quarantine.

Said his mother: “It goes to show the kindness that’s still in people’s hearts as far as just making that day happy for him.”