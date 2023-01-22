WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that burned inside and outside of a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County.

Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at SolMax manufacturing off Eastland Avenue near Kingstree around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said more than 100 large rolls of plastic was burning outside the main storage facility when firefighters arrived.

He said there were also several fires inside the storage facility.

“The fires inside were largely doused by the sprinkler system in the warehouse,” he said.

Fire crews were able to get the outside fire under control but will remain on scene for a few hours to keep flames down and clean up equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Photos and video courtesy Williamsburg County Fire Department.