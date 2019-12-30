Fireworks ordinance in effect for New Years Eve in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With the new decade approaching, there’s no better way to ring in the New Year with a celebration and fireworks.

But the City of Greenville’s new restrictions on lighting fireworks may impact your explosive new year plans.

According to a release, a new ordinance was passed by the City Council that prohibits people from using, discharging, shooting or igniting any fireworks or similar explosives between the hours of 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. on a normal day.



However, the ordinance includes an exception to the rules for holidays like Independence Day and New Years Eve.



The discharge of fireworks in the City of Greenville is prohibited after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, which means you can ignite fireworks starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 31 until the first 30 minutes into the new year.



The ordinance does not prohibit the use of hand held sparklers or similar pyrotechnic products that make no loud noises.



Additionally, the ordinance does not apply to public fireworks shows, which must be permitted by the Fire Marshal’s Office.



The Greenville City Fire Department urges residents who choose to use consumer fireworks to take the appropriate precautions and follow the safety tips below:



· Follow manufacturer instructions on how to properly handle fireworks.



· Never throw or point fireworks at another person or any property.



· Children should not be allowed to handle fireworks. Make sure your children and pets are at a safe distance. Never leave children unattended.



· Never place any part of your body above or in front of a fireworks device while lighting the fuse.



· Don’t light fireworks indoors.



· Don’t drink alcohol or smoke while lighting fireworks.



· Never reignite a firework that has not ignited or try to reignite a used firework.



· Before throwing away your used fireworks, completely soak them in water.



· Never ignite devices in a container.



· Only light fireworks one at a time then move back quickly after lighting each firework.



· Never transport fireworks by carrying them in your pocket.



· Be sure to keep a water supply close by in case of a firework accident. A garden hose is also helpful.



· Don’t experiment with homemade fireworks.



· Wear safety equipment when shooting fireworks (gloves, goggles, etc.)



