(WSPA) – With Fourth of July festivities already underway throughout the Upstate, 7News Carolina’s Family wants to make sure you and your family stay safe this week and weekend.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, 12,900 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries in U.S. hospitals in 2017.

Of those reported injuries:

54 percent were injuries to the extremities

36 percent were injuries to the head.

See some fireworks safety tips in the document below: