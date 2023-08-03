ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – It was a day of excitement at Midway Elementary School as they shook off the first-day jitters.

District Five kicks off an exciting time with its new Superintendent Brenda Kelley.

Midway Elementary Principal, Brandon Meares, said his vision is similar to Kelley’s.

He said the school strives to continue its excellence and believes it’s important to lead by example.

Being involved in the community is another big initiative at Midway Elementary and the district.

Meares said, “Every year here at Midway we always do a community service project from each homeroom. I think it’s very important for our kids to be involved in our community. We have a lot of parents that get involved. It’s great to get our kids involved and teach them there’s a bigger world out there than Midway Elementary School.”

Meares said in the past, students have raised money for Meals on Wheels, collected clothing during Christmas, and can drive around Thanksgiving.