First day of school in Spartanburg District One, went on without a hitch

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – In Spartanburg, the first day of school went on without a hitch in Spartanburg School District One according to officials.

There is an excitement in the air as the school year begins, teachers, parents and students are working hard to keep covid from overshadowing the excitement.

Monday morning more than 5,000 District one students filled the halls and classrooms of all 10 school buildings, plus the career center, including Leslie LeMasters 13 year old son.

“We had everything planned out, everything was perfect, we had been shopping, we had a great time and we were almost late.” Parent, Leslie LeMaster said.

Getting back into the early morning routine can be a challenge. With thousands of kids trying to get to class on time, this first day was smooth.

“Today was your typical, the first few days of school. It takes a couple of days to kind of work out the kinks and figure out the flow of drop off. But really, things have gone very smoothly. We anticipate that dismissal will probably go a little slower the first few days.” Chief Communications Officer, Spartanburg District One, Sandra Williams said.

Teachers were ready to welcome, and students seemed eager to be back in the classroom. Even though students were out of the buildings for last school year, officials say things seemed to move like a well-orchestrated plan. While covid is on many minds, the district is keeping a close watch.

“So just as we did last year, we will continue to have a covid 19 dashboard, that is updated daily. It is tracking our numbers of students and staff quarantined and positive cases and so we are keeping a very close pulse check on what our numbers are here in Spartanburg one.” Williams said.

With no mask mandates, some parents are concerned, but school officials say 2020 prepared them to be ready for anything this year.

“When you’re in a leadership roll to me that includes wisdom and discernment. Telling a school district that you’re going to remove money from a situation that is raising our future is a a bullying tack tick an archaic decision.” LeMaster said.