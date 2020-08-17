First day of school: What it looked like in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Monday was the first day of school for many students, including those in Spartanburg County.

7 News got a sneak peek at what the long-awaited day looked like.

“So far, this has been an absolute amazing day,” Suzi Odom said. “Everyone came in happy. No tears!”

Suzi Odom is a kindergarten teacher at River Ridge Elementary School and is entering her 34th year of teaching.

“The best grade is kindergarten. I love the little ones,” she said. “And my favorite thing is just to see the smiles of all my boys and girls, and seeing the light bulbs come on, and the boys and girls realizing just how smart they really are.”

And while this school year may look a lot different than her last 33, with smaller class sizes, lots of masks, hand sanitizer, individually-packed lunches, and socially distant recess, Odom said they’re still making sure school feels as normal as possible.

“We’ve sung and we’ve played and we’ve had snacks today,” she said.

Odom told 7 News the hardest part is not being able to hug her students.

“Having 5-year-olds, that’s a very important part of building those relationships–to hug my kids, hold them when they’re happy, hold them when they’re sad, love on them. I can’t do that now,” she said.

But she’s found a way to still make them feel welcome and loved.

“Blowing kisses and things like that just to show that we care about each other,” Odom said. “We’ve even done air hugs.”

And she said, even while being socially distant, she’s able to be more interactive with her students and said she’s excited about the extra one-on-one time that she’ll get with them this year.

“Being able to talk to one another and get to know each other better,” she said. “Those who need extra help will be able to get it, and those who are smart and ahead of themselves, I can push them even further. I’ll have the time to do that this year.”

Odom said she’s going to keep focusing on the positives that come with this new kind of school day.

“We are so happy about a brand new year and it’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be different, but it’s definitely going to be an amazing year,” she said.