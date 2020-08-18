First day of virtual school in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Monday is the first day for virtual learning for Spartanburg District five, with thousands of families choosing that option for their children.

It’s a trend that could expand as covid-19 positive numbers continue to rise.

While students are in those classrooms they’re also in classrooms at home creating a very different community

The first day of school looks a little different for teachers and students.

“My mom is helping me because I don’t know computers.” second grader, Michael Chandler said

Michael and Liam didn’t have to travel far to get to class Monday morning and mom made sure, they’re starting this school year on solid routine.

“Got the boys up, they got dressed, had breakfast and then they were in here at 7:45.” mom, Maria Chandler said.

With schedules posted and school supplies at the ready, the 2nd and 6th graders are up for the challenge.

Dad’s home office now serves as their classroom, the same is true for Heather Cassidy, her dining room holds her virtual school.

“I love everything about teaching.” 4th grade teacher, Heather Cassidy said.

This is her 22nd year teaching the 4th grade, but the first time she’s been able to do it from home.

Since her bone-marrow transplant back in November, staying away from covid is just what the doctor ordered.

“I know that this is a safe environment for me and also the children’s families who have chosen this they needed a teacher who was just excited about school as the children are.” Cassidy said.

This new process doesn’t come without it’s challenges, that’s were Pat Geter comes in, she’s the virtual principal and go to person when teachers or students need help.

“It is a learning curve so we are getting better and we’re going to be tweeking things as we go along.” virtual academy coordinator spartanburg district 5, Pat Geter said.

Providing support for thousands of students and teachers is a new venture for Geter and the district.

Maria Chandler often serves as a substitute teacher and plans to fill in as needed this year. While she’s working elderly parents will keep the boys focused on their lessons.

Virtual learning was the best option for this family.

“Oh we’re loving it they did so well with e-learning, it went so smooth with that so i knew that they were going to do well.” Chandler said.

District officials say out of all the schools in Spartanburg District 5, the virtual program is actually the largest, with nearly 2500 students.