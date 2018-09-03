First enlisted woman to earn Ranger tab

FORT BENNING, GA (KTSM) – Staff Sergeant Amanda F. Kelley is the first enlisted woman to graduate from Ranger School, earning the coveted Ranger tab at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Kelley, 29, serves as an Electronic Warfare specialist assigned to the First Armored Division at Fort Bliss. She joins only a handful of women to graduate from Ranger school since 2015. Kelley was one of 127 students, out of 347 hopefuls, who graduated Friday.

To earn a Ranger tab, soldiers must complete a rigorous two-month program. Ranger School was created in 1952 and has become the Army’s premier infantry leadership course.

The Army opened Ranger School to women in April 2015. Captain Kristen Griest and 1st Lieutenant Shayne Haver became the first women to earn their Ranger tabs in August 2015.