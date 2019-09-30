First-ever Southern Jeep Festival held in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Jeep fans from around the Upstate descended on the Greenville-Pickens Speedway for the first-ever Southern Jeep Festival.

The festival included vendors, concerts, an obstacle course, mud drag racing, and more.

Also included in the festival was a fundraiser called “Jeep’n for a Mission” hosted by Mission 22.

Mission 22 brings attention to the problem of Veteran suicides.

“It’s important because we’re losing 22 veterans a day,” said Mission 22 ambassador Kurt McDonald. “we lose more veterans at home then we’ve lost on the battlefield. So its important to maintain that in order to help them stay her with us and not choice that route of suicide.”

For more information on Mission 22, click here.