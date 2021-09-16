First five miles of I-85 ‘chute’ removed

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some of the work to make I-85 construction zones safer is now done.

The first five miles of traffic shoots in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties are now gone. The chutes were removed between mile markers 81 and 86 by Wednesday night. Instead, drivers will see two lanes on the righthand side of the road.

Be aware that roadways will be wet due to rain on Thursday.

SCDOT and S.C. Highway Patrol say the best thing drivers can do to help in the process is to slow down and stay cautious for crews while traveling through the work zone. Law enforcement will continue to monitor the area.

Crews will begin removing the next five mile section — which officials predict will be completed by the end of the year. SCDOT said they’re still 30 days ahead of their previously estimated timeline.