First five miles of I-85 ‘chute’ removed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some of the work to make I-85 construction zones safer is now done.

The first five miles of traffic shoots in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties are now gone. The chutes were removed between mile markers 81 and 86 by Wednesday night. Instead, drivers will see two lanes on the righthand side of the road.

Be aware that roadways will be wet due to rain on Thursday.

SCDOT and S.C. Highway Patrol say the best thing drivers can do to help in the process is to slow down and stay cautious for crews while traveling through the work zone. Law enforcement will continue to monitor the area.

Crews will begin removing the next five mile section — which officials predict will be completed by the end of the year. SCDOT said they’re still 30 days ahead of their previously estimated timeline.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store