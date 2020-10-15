First flu- related death reported in NC

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – The first flu-related death in North Carolina of the 2020-21 flu season was reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health on Thursday.

Health officials say it occurred the first week of October and involved an adult over 65 years of age in the central part of the state. To protect the privacy of the family, the person’s hometown, county, age and gender will not be released by the health department.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. “With flu season starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”

During the 2019-20 flu season, 186 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina, down from 208 deaths during the 2018-19 flu season. Of those 186 deaths, 105 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.

Health officials say the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent flu and its complications. If you do catch the flu, it’s likely to be milder than if you weren’t vaccinated. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older.

They say it is especially important for those at higher risk of more serious outcomes, such as people over 65 years old, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and obesity. Some of these same groups are also at high risk of complications from COVID-19.

To find a flu vaccine near you, visit vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccine.