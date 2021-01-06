First lady’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham resigns after violent protests

FILE- In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single press briefing. Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephanie Grisham, first lady’s chief of staff and former White House press secretary, has resigned after violent protests on Wednesday.

