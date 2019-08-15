First ‘Little Women’ trailer released

(CNN) – The classic novel “Little Women” is headed back to the big screen, and the first trailer has officially been released.

Tuesday, a first look at the newest remake of the classic novel was unveiled.

The three-minute trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” introduces the four sisters who are at the center of the story.

The film stars Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, and Florence Pugh as Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy.

Other well-known actresses appear in the trailer, including Meryl Streep as the March sisters’ aunt.

Gerwig’s “Little Women” hits theaters on Christmas Day, December 25.