First Look: Behind the scenes of one cool kitchen

Village of West Greenville, SC (WSPA) – A new, custom-designed culinary training facility in the Village of West Greenville is officially open.

In a virtual ceremony, a chef’s knife cut the ribbon on Greenville Technical College’s Truist Center for Culinary and Hospitality Innovation.

The investment is aimed at pumping downtown’s restaurant scene with skilled workers both in cooking and serving.

CHI Greenville features an industrial kitchen for hands-on training, a studio kitchen for cooking demonstrations, and an area designated for teaching good serving skills in a fully renovated area of the culinary enclave called Poe West.

Chef Alan Scheidhauer worked with others including Ann Wright with the Greenville Tech Foundation to develop the space and educational programs that will be offered at the center.

“That’s important I think when you build a teaching kitchen is that you create an environment where everybody can learn from everybody,” said Scheidhauer.

Wright said the location in West Greenville was a part of the vision from the beginning.

“The feel of West Greenville is all about innovation,” said Wright.

According to Greenville Tech, the strategic location of CHI is a purposeful investment for targeted economic growth in a low- and moderate-income community with a high concentration of jobs in the downtown area.

The model provides affordable education and job training with the funding from SC Works, training available at low or no cost to students.

CHI Greenville will roll out one week and two week training programs called Quick Jobs in November.

To learn more and check out the continuing education courses available to the general public visit CHI Greenville online.

To watch the virtual ribbon cutting click here.