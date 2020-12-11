First night of Hanukkah celebrated in the Upstate through new traditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It is the first night of Hanukkah and even though traditional celebrations look a little different this year, an upstate rabbi told 7 News, the festival of lights is needed very much right now.

Twinkling lights shining over energized skaters at Ice on Main in Greenville.

But for the Blubol family, it’s not just any night at the rink.

“The lighting is all about spreading the light, spreading the love and being together,” said Tammi Blubol.

It’s one of celebration, the first night of Hanukkah.

As you can imagine the laced-up skates, the masks and the outdoor socially-distanced celebrations are a new look to a very old tradition.

“Figure out how to maneuverer in the best and most efficient way to do things, enforcing all the rules. At the same time, people need that message of light, and hope and freedom more than ever,” said Rabbi Leibel Kesselman with the Chabad Jewish Center of Greenville and the Upstate.

For a lot of the families at the celebration, this is also a reunion of sorts. They haven’t seen each other in months. Rabbis at many synagogues in the area have moved a lot of things online.

“We’re trying to get close to each other with our words, and with our images and with our technology,” said Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz with Temple B’nai Israel.

That includes some Hanukkah celebrations. However, Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz told us, even though a lot of these traditional activities have a different face this year, the meaning behind it all is shining even brighter.

“Like the Hanukkah menorah that gets brighter, we hope our nation will get brighter over the next weeks and months as we say farewell to this horrible affliction,” said Rabbi Liebowitz.

These synagogues in the upstate do have celebrations scheduled for this coming Sunday. Those will primarily be drive-in services and socially distanced.

You can find links for more information below.

