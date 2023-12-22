ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – School resource officers are as common in schools these days as the car line and recess. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has the perfect man to oversee its 34 school resource officers.

“My goal coming into law enforcement from the first place was to have those interactions with kids to positively impact them,” ACSO Sergeant Matt Guthrie said.

He’s been with the department for more than 12 years but has been part of the school resource officer program for a decade.

Guthrie appreciates those interactions with young people.

“There’s different things you can do with different groups,” he told 7NEWS. “The way that you relate to different ages is different. And so, its a very rewarding thing. And my kids when I started, now they’re seniors in high school.”

Sgt. Guthrie is married and the father of two young children.

“Obviously, we are still law enforcement officers, But the whole idea of the juvenile justice system is prevention and steering kids away from those paths that we don’t want them to go down in life.”

Guthrie’s work goes beyond Monday through Friday on school campuses. He also runs the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Kids With Cops program.

It helps children in need pair up with law enforcement officers to be able to buy gifts for Christmas. When Guthrie took over the program, it helped out ten children.

On the first Saturday in December, 65 elementary school children from 60 families had a chance to add to their Christmas enjoyment.

Each chose a law enforcement officer as a partner at the Anderson Civic Center. They traveled in a caravan, with kids in the front seat of patrol cars with sirens sounding, for the trip to an area Walmart.

They were each given $100 to spend on their Christmas gifts, but many learned a larger lesson.

“A lot of them, you see the wheels start to sping and they realize they’ve got the chance to give to somebody else for the first time,” as Guthrie described the scene.

“They’re maxed out of their money. So, a lot of them have to go back and remove items from their shopping cart, put them back up, because they remember, ‘hey, I got a brother at home that needs socks. My mom needs a jacket.'”

Sgt. Guthrie believes interactions like Kids With Cops will pay off down the road.

“There’s not a way to put a premium on it, because those kids will take it with (them) for the rest of their lives. But their parents are going to remember how we treated their babies. And their parents are going to remember how they were treated themselves while they were there.”