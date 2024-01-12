GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – When you’re facing an emergency, the first first responder you’ll encounter is a voice on the other end of the phone.

Abbie Watts has been a 911 dispatcher in Greenville County since June of 2020 and she’s trained to do one thing above all others.

“We treat all callers as if its the worst day of their life when they call,” Watts said. “We do everything we can to calm them and help them have a better day.”

Watts and her fellow dispatchers work 12-hour shifts. The job is two days on, two days off. The shifts can be daytime or overnight.

She’s a mother of four and the job has at least one benefit back home.

“It’s the coolest thing mom answers 911 calls,” she said about her kids. “They tell everybody. They’re very proud.”

Children wind up making lots of calls to 911. Sometimes it is a real emergency, but Watts has this warning for parents.

“A lot of people give their children cell phones to play with that are no longer in service, but every cell phone, even if you have no service, still calls 911. So, we get a lot of those.”

Emergency calls can be frantic on one end of the line, but Watts knows what she’s trained to do on the other end of the call.

“You practice controlling the call,” Watts told 7NEWS. “So (use) a calm voice and we ask questions. People do not seem to always like the questions, but they’re important questions.”

“Our job is to get the public help (in) the quickest, safest way possible, but also to make sure that our first responders are safe as well.”