First Responder Friday: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office dive team

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office dive team has a wide range of duties. There are 16 members of the team, but they also have other full-time responsibilities as deputies.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office dive team is the only one in South Carolina that is certified to go to depths of 150 feet.

According to Sgt. Mike Decker, most dive teams only go down to a maximum of 100 feet.

“We get called for evidence recovery, obviously body recovery,” Sgt. Decker, said. “We’ll recover anything from duct tape that was used in a kidnapping to cars, motorcycles. Anything you could think to throw in the water as you’re leaving the county — we go get.”

The Greenville County dive team aids four other counties in the Upstate. They’ve also been called to service for law enforcement agencies in North Carolina and Georgia.