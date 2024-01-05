GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Students in medical training, including future EMTs and paramedics, get real hands-on training at Greenville Technical College.

The Simulation Technology and Training Center, or STAT Center Lab, looks like the real thing.

“The first time I stepped into this room, I thought, oh my GOD, they look so real,” Carrie Peabody, a GTC Respiratory Car program student, said “They breathe, they talk.”

The mannequins come in different body sizes, races and more to make the training as realistic as possible.

“Most mannequins that you see that that the people are familiar with are the CPR mannequins if that’s just the torso, those run at about $2,000,” according to Joice Lynn, the program director. “Some in the STAT Center Lab run between $7,000 to as much as $125,000.”

The lab also features video cameras and microphones to record the students and their interactions with the mannequins that can simulate actual patients.

“We practice something over and over and over again until we get very comfortable with that process,” Peabody told 7NEWS. “So it’s a learning tool. It’s a good way to kind of go back and watch yourself.”

Lynn told us all students sign a form in advance that lays out the recording policy. She agreed with the idea that it is similar to football coaches watching game videos.

“Practice doesn’t make perfect. It’s perfect. Practice makes perfect,” Lynn explained. “And the way that we know that it’s perfect is by being able to watch and say ‘Oh yeah, look at what you did. Great job there. Oh, maybe you shouldn’t have said that to them.'”

“What Greenville Tech does is, it’s didactic and then practice didactic and then practice and then compute, like a cumulative of everything that you’ve learned all the way through the end,” according to Claire Countryman, an EMT Paramedic Program student.

“Do it, practice it, do it, practice it.”

The Greenville Technical College program produces first responders. It graduates more than 100 EMTs and paramedics each year.

GTC told us its graduates pass the National Registry Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) exam on the first attempt 91% of the time. The average in South Carolina is 69% while it is 72% nationwide.

Greenville Technical College also reported it had a 100% job placement rate for those graduates.

That should include Countryman in May, who hopes to be a paramedic just like her brother.

“People when they call 911, it’s the worst day of their lives no matter what the emergency is. could seem like the smallest thing to you could be the biggest thing but it’s their emergency and I’m there to help them.”