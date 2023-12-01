MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters face risks on the job both at the scene and what they take back to the station.

The Mauldin Fire Department is doubling down on safety with the recent addition of a second fire suit for all its first responders.

Fires burn hotter and faster today because of everything in homes and businesses from products to furniture and more, according to Mauldin Fire Department Lt. John Centrone.

“(Fire) puts off more carcinogens. So pretty much the real danger isn’t the fire. That’s what most people think,” says Centrone. “It’s the carcinogens that are being put off by the smoke. And it pretty much attaches to the gear, it covers the gear completely.”

Firefighters have extensive methods to clean a firesuit after a call. The decontamination process takes three to four hours with an additional three to eight hours for them to dry depending on the weather.

In October, the Mauldin Fire Department received new fire suits, giving them two each, plus more for each of its firefighters.

“We got all the gear 54 sets of turnout gear that included jacket, pants, flash hoods, and gloves,” Centrone told 7NEWS. “We also purchased 42 sets of boots. All that came in just under $200,000.”

A COVID relief grant paid for the extra protective gear.

Cancer is the leading cause of firefighter deaths, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said research shows firefighters are at a higher risk for certain forms of cancer.

Having a second fire suit to help avoid carcinogens and other chemicals at fire scenes can be an asset for a first responder’s long-term outlook.

“I think the fact that this gives them peace of mind to know that hey, after I retire, when I go home to my family at the end of the day, whatever that might look like” he told us.

“You’re looking at a longer, healthier life.”