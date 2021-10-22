First Responder Friday: Regional One

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Regional One – operated by Med-Trans and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – provides speed in a trauma situation.

Regional One Pilot Jim Biddle said, in general, it takes about one-third of the time to fly a patient to a hospital compared to being driven by ambulance.

“We also have highly trained individuals with many years’ experience who can offer a little bit more than you get in a normal ambulance,” Biddle said. “We can do just about everything they can do in an emergency room except in our helicopter.”

The need for the service can vary. Biddle said a week can go by without Regional One taking off, but it can also be called to five scenes in a single night.

Regional One serves Spartanburg County and all four surrounding counties. The helicopter crew can also fly patients to other hospitals including Duke University, MUSC and the Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.