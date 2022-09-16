SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department officers wear many hats. The one they get called for too often is animal control.

“We see ill-treatment of animals and encounter with dangerous and vicious animals. Oftentimes we do it alone,” Senior Officer David Jorgensen said. “We don’t have backup most of the time.”

The animal control calls can be for anything from noise complaints to dog attacks, cat attacks and ill-treatment. Then there is a call Jorgensen called “tricky.”

“We dealt with a citizen who had snakes and crocodiles. We’re talking black mambas, green mambas, rattlesnakes, copperheads all within his residence,” he tells 7NEWS. “He had anti-venom for each snake involved.”

The calls can be depressing, and even experienced officers must be able to find some perspective.

“A lot of times once we see it and once we deal with it and it’s over, we feel better that we were able to seize those animals and provide the help the animals needed at that time,” Jorgensen explained.

There are some happy stories too.

Animal Control rescued a puppy in Spartanburg County that was left in a dumpster this summer. The small dog was later named ‘Coleman.’ He’s said to now be happy, healthy, and full of energy. ‘Coleman’ was set to spend more time in foster care before being put up for adoption.

Jorgensen has a simple message for Spartanburg County when it comes to caring for animals. “They’re living beings with feelings and emotions just like us. Just be kind,” he said. “If not, we’ll be coming out.”