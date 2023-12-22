SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Captain Mark Barry has seen Spartanburg County grow for nearly four decades while serving for the sheriff’s office.

He joined the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in 1986. In those days, deputies had to buy just about all of their equipment, even including their guns.

“The only thing the sheriff’s office actually assigned to us were our uniforms,” Barry said. “Just a shirt and pants.”

Times have certainly changed. Deputies are well-outfitted now, use laptops to make reports and are safer thanks to what Barry said were game-changing improvements to radio communication.

Barry’s career progressed as he rose from being a deputy to an investigator. He worked in the warrants, division, sex crimes and homicide.

“I think we came a long way in dealing with domestic violence and especially sex crimes. We had some of the first DNA cases in the Upstate.”

His career changed when Chuck Wright was elected as Spartanburg County Sheriff in 2004. Barry had come up through the ranks with Wright, who chose him to be one of his captains.

The sheriff’s office headquarters moved from downtown Spartanburg to a new location on Howard Street not long after.

The building became Barry’s responsibility too.

“Now that we had our own building, that was never part of the job description,” according to Barry. “So heating, air maintenance, little things like that, anything that went with a building fell under me.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has grown from 130 officers to 360 today.

In early January, that number will drop by one.

Captain Barry plans to retire from a job he didn’t think would be his career. His father was an FBI agent and that was the track Barry thought he was following.

“Back then, the FBI would send you to what they call the big twelve. Miami, Kansas City, New York, L.A. That wasn’t a fun picture, seeing myself raising two kids in one of those cities,” he told 7NEWS.

“I liked where I work, liked the people I work with and I was in Spartanburg.”