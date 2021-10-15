First Responder Friday: Spartanburg EMS Regional One

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Emergency Medical Services started with 16 employees and five ambulances in 1973. Today there are 26 vehicles, 21 ambulances and five QRV’s – all with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System markings in the fleet.

That sounds like a lot of growth, but the Spartanburg EMS Executive Director says it’s difficult to keep up with the demand for their services.

Spartanburg EMS answers about 62,000 calls per year. That number has doubled over the past decade. The challenges have become even greater during the pandemic.

“The changes in response during COVID and volume of responses we’ve seen has really taken a toll on our staff,” according to Director Jeff Carroll. “They really have to do more than they ever thought they would to protect themselves and protect the patients as they go far beyond what we ever could have hoped.”

“They are truly heroes,” says Carroll.

You can visit the Spartanburg EMS website here to learn more about applying to join the team. Carroll says initial EMT training takes about four months to complete. It’s about two years to get the training to become a paramedic.