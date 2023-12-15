WARE SHOALS, S.C. – When there’s an emergency at one school in Greenwood County, Squad 51 is on it.

However, this has nothing to do with the 1970s hit TV show “Emergency!”

Ware Shoals School District 51 established Squad 51 in 2014 to answer two concerns. One was a need for more help at local fire departments. The second was a way to help deal with a medical emergency on campus.

“They’re right here on campus,” Dr. Fay Sprouse, Ware Shoals School District 51 Superintendent, said. “They can respond within minutes. While we’re waiting on EMS to come from the station, which is several miles away.”

Squad 51 is a student-led first responder team. They’re taught how to take blood pressure, use CPR or AEDs and can apply tourniquets.

The students can share that information with EMS or firefighters when they arrive and speed up the process.

Dozens of students apply to be part of the team each year, but it comes with demands and responsibilities.

“We take it very seriously,” Caroline Walker explained. The senior is a Squad 51 captain and is also a drum major with the marching band. “We’re held to a higher standard than most students. We have to have our grades high and be attentive in class.”

But wait, there’s more.

“(Students) have to be a volunteer or junior fireman at one of the fire departments,” District 51 Safety Coordinator Tommy Clamp told 7NEWS.

Walker plans to turn her Squad 51 experience at school into a career. Her inspiration is something that happened years before she was born.

“Personally, 9-11. It inspired me the most because of all the people that lost their lives. And the way the people were so selfless to get themselves and put their lives at risk to help others and I would love to do that.”

Squad 51 is also a source of pride at Ware Shoals High School. “They got shirts and they’re proud. The faculty has the shirts too. We’re all a proud part of District 51,” Clamp said.

“All of them (the students) are members of local fire departments. Some of them have actually saved lives,” according to Sprouse.

“It just makes us so proud and so thankful for the students who are willing to put themselves on the line for other people.”