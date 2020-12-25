First responders, families make sacrifices to work Christmas

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — At 7:45 Friday morning, the Christmas crew for the Westview-Fairforest Fire Department clocked in for their 24-hour shift. The men knew they would not get to be with their wives and children Christmas morning for the usual festivities; instead, they were at the station, awaiting calls for service.

“It’s just a way of life in the fire service,” WFFD Captain Joe Kennedy said. “Your family has to make sacrifices for you to come to work. I know my family does; my whole career they have. My kids have gotten used to it.”

Because first responders often spend holidays serving the public, their Christmas celebrations look different from most and usually occur before — or after — the holiday itself. Solutions can be crafty.

“Our daughters are 7 and 4; so, we set them up for success,” firefighter Manuel Fuentes said. “We actually sent them a letter, “from Santa,” stating that dad had to work on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. That way, we were going to celebrate Christmas early.”

“We try to keep it as traditional as possible,” firefighter Darby Rollins added. “We’re not always able to do it but we make the best out of it.”

Although the WFFD firefighters did not spend Christmas morning with their families, department leadership made sure to invite firefighters’ families to join them for a meal.

“We’re cooking supper tonight so the families have the opportunity to come up and see their guys,” Kennedy said. He said dinner was going to be low country boil, a favorite among the guys.