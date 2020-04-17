1  of  17
First responders hold parade to show support for workers at Spartanburg Regional

by: WSPA

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders are holding a parade to show their support for healthcare workers at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Friday.

Spartanburg County Council Member David Britt said over 40 fire trucks have signed up for the parade, along with Spartanburg Police and Sheriff Chuck Wright.

The parade will leave from the County Administration Building at 10:30 a.m., heading north on Church St. toward the hospital before turning right on Wood Street, right on Serpentine and then back to Church St.

