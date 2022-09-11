GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) Hundreds of Upstate first responders filled the stands at Fluor Field Saturday morning in honor of the heroes who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

Those in attendance walked six laps through the stadium stands and around the concourse.

Event organizers said the distance is equivalent to climbing 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Organizers said honoring those who rushed into the twin towers on that fateful day holds a special meaning for them, noting that the heroes should never be forgotten.

That includes local heroes as well as each first responder who risks their own life every day on the job for the safety of others.

“It instills a lot of pride to see the community come out. Police, fire, law enforcement, the military presence this year,” said Micah Rains, Greenville City fire department. “There’s a lot of pride. While we have different jobs and roles in society, we’re all working for the same cause, to serve, to protect, and to remember those who sacrificed.”

During the opening ceremony, the crowd took a moment of silence to remember fallen Spartanburg County deputy Austin Aldridge who lost his life in the line of duty in June of this year.