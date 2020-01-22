First US coronavirus case confirmed, concerns grow

(CNN NEWSOURCE)- Concern at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the Wuhan coronavirus spreads to the US.

“We have to be prepared for the worst. I don’t think that there is cause for panic on anyone’s part, but we certainly need to be following it and watching this very carefully,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

This coronavirus, first identified in Wuhan China, is a cousin of the Sars Virus, causing pneumonia-like symptoms.

It’s been reported in at least five countries, including the U.S., when an unnamed male returned to Washington state after a trip to China.

“He was hospitalized, and we are very happy to say that he is in satisfactory condition,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.

Health officials worry air travel may help advance the disease.

The CDC is sending dozens of staffers to some U.S. airports to inspect people who are coming from Wuhan.

“This is a focus, you know, proactive response to make sure that these particular travelers are getting appropriate screening before they’re able to move on to whatever their ultimate destination is, ” Dr. Allison Arwady the Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Public Health said.

Health officials said viruses don’t respond to antibiotics and this one can be spread from person to person.

“This is flu season so we wash our hands, we cover our mouths when we sneeze. And when we’re ill we stay home from work so we don’t expose other people to infection,” Inslee said.

CNN Newsource also reports the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport will have entry health screenings for travelers this week due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the Atlanta airport said they will have CDC officials on-site at the international terminal to process any passengers who exhibit any severe symptoms or may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The CDC crews will also be at Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco airports.