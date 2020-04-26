First weekend back open for SC flea markets, social distancing guidelines enforced

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The place where you can find just about anything is back open, we’re talking about flea markets. Even though owners of them across the upstate said they’re taking social distancing rules seriously, others think it’s too soon.

Wayne is no stranger to the flea market game. He has been waking up early on Saturdays and Sundays for the last 15 years to sell his eclectic bunch of products.

“Women’s clothing, women’s fashion bags outside,” said vendor at the White Horse Flea Market, Wayne.

As of lately, you can add rubber gloves to that list.

It’s his first day in weeks back at the market. They were closed under an order straight from the governor to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Everybody was doing the social distance really well,” said Co-owner of White Horse Flea Market, Shane Howard.

Co-owner of the White Horse Flea Market told us it’s a good thing they’re back in business. He said a lot of his vendors rely heavily on sales they make at the market each week.

“A lot of the people out here, a lot of the vendors and everything have felt the crunch just being home bound for the last three/four weeks,” said Howard.

But even though their doors are back open, it doesn’t mean you’ll see the usual crowded lines flooding the produce tents and other buildings. There are some new rules shoppers and vendors are expected to follow.

Some rules a handful of upstate flea markets are following is limiting the number of people in some of the enclosed buildings and of course, encouraging people and vendors to wear masks.