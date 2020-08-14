Fisher-Price launches stay-at-home themed toys

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – As millions of families know, working from home and parenting little ones at the same time can be a challenge.

So, Fisher-Price has a new line of toys for babies and toddlers who want to hangout near mom or dad while they work.

The line includes a play-office complete with a toy laptop, pretend cellphone and coffee cup.

There’s also a chef’s set, which has an apron-bib and a chewable over mitt.

Also featured is a “Baby Biceps” set that has a play dumbbell, headband and a pretend protein-shake drink-cup.

Also during the pandemic, Fisher-Price and Mattell have announced action figures of doctors, nurses, grocery workers and delivery drivers.