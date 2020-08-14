Fisher-Price launches stay-at-home themed toys

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – As millions of families know, working from home and parenting little ones at the same time can be a challenge.

So, Fisher-Price has a new line of toys for babies and toddlers who want to hangout near mom or dad while they work.

The line includes a play-office complete with a toy laptop, pretend cellphone and coffee cup.

There’s also a chef’s set, which has an apron-bib and a chewable over mitt.

Also featured is a “Baby Biceps” set that has a play dumbbell, headband and a pretend protein-shake drink-cup.

Also during the pandemic, Fisher-Price and Mattell have announced action figures of doctors, nurses, grocery workers and delivery drivers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

