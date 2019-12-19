Fisher-Price’s charcuterie board sparks debate online

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Move over Peloton!

Another company has found itself in social media crosshairs.

This play-set by Fisher-Price is stirring up a lot of debate online.

It’s called Fisher-Price’s “Snack for Two” charcuterie board.

The toy maker’s website says it’s for preschoolers age 3 and up.

The 15-piece set includes fake marble plates a wood-accented cutting board and real fabric napkins.

And one must not forget the faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes and crackers.

People online have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too hipster-ish and too high-brow.

Others defend the toy, calling it cute and something they would have liked as kids or even now.