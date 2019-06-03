News

Fishermen reel in 30 bricks of cocaine 70 miles off S.C. coast

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:01 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:01 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) - The Coast Guard is trying to determine where drugs came from that were found floating 70 miles off a South Carolina coastline.

Two local fishermen reeled in the catch on Sunday off the coast of Charleston -- finding 30 bricks of cocaine. Officials said the drugs have a street value of up to $1 million.

Once the drugs were found, the fisherman notified authorities.

The Coast Guard, along with Customs and Border Protection, and the Drug Enforcement Agency are investigating.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center