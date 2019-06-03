Fishermen reel in 30 bricks of cocaine 70 miles off S.C. coast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WBTW)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) - The Coast Guard is trying to determine where drugs came from that were found floating 70 miles off a South Carolina coastline.

Two local fishermen reeled in the catch on Sunday off the coast of Charleston -- finding 30 bricks of cocaine. Officials said the drugs have a street value of up to $1 million.

Once the drugs were found, the fisherman notified authorities.

The Coast Guard, along with Customs and Border Protection, and the Drug Enforcement Agency are investigating.