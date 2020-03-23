Fitness instructors create on online workout plans for teachers and students amid COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– With gyms closed around the Upstate, two instructors have created an unique tool to honor teachers and help students stay fit and active while stuck at home.

Freedom Fitness Personal Training Company, closed its doors last Tuesday to protect gym-goers. The owners said although work is not being done inside the building, they’re aiming to inspire and help teachers who’ve put their lives on the line for students.

“We have created free workouts for all educators and their students,” said Lauren Ross, Co-Owner Freedom Fitness Personal Training Company.

The owners said they created the program after teachers were instructed to come up with digital lesson plans for students in a short period of time. Both Ross and Reagan McCullough said they wanted to use this to repay educators for their efforts.

“We have seen teachers drop everything and switch up recently their entire ways of teaching,” Ross said.

They created, “The Healthy Teacher #Youareworthy Program”. It’s an online quarantine Google document outlet that has workout videos, nutritional advice, and lesson plans.

“They can find lesson plans for elementary school students, middle school students, and high school students,” said McCullough, Co-Owner of Freedom Fitness Personal Training Company.

Their goal is to keep students active with activities and teachers inspired to keep refueling those kids by also giving them ways to de-stress and release anxiety.

“This hits home really deeply for me because I have seen firsthand all of the work our teachers put in to their job,” McCullough said.

McCullough has 17 educators in her family. She said the woman who inspired her the most is her mother and the principal at Belton Preparatory Academy.

“I asked her if she might be interested in providing some programs for our teachers,” said Deirdre McCullough, Principal at Belton Preparatory Academy.

The owners said in about 22 hours, they created a tool that has now reached nearly 300 teachers in eight different states.

“So this is a great opportunity for them to spend sometime focusing on themselves, which will in turn, make them a better teacher for all of their students,” Principal Deirdre McCullough said.

The program has written online plans demonstrating workouts using things like gallon jugs and bath towels. Principal McCullough said this tool represents more than just a free virtual quarantine program, but instead two women giving back unselfishly.

“They’re giving of their talents at this time and they’re asking for nothing in return. So that’s a beautiful picture of their heart,” Principal Deirdre McCullough added.

Right now, the co-owners said this free program is solely for teachers and students. However, they said they are available as a resource for anyone else who needs guidance in other programs.

Click here to connect with the fitness experts or to join the program as a teacher.